Nearly 6.4K without power as storms approach Las Vegas

The vast majority of the outages, more than 5,000, are on the east side of the valley, according to the NV Energy website.

NV Energy headquarters in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly 6,400 NV Energy customers are without power early Saturday evening as more storm cells move into the Las Vegas Valley.

Most outages are scattered instead of a few major areas.

The estimated restoration time varies.

Storms dropped rain across several parts of the valley early Saturday afternoon before skies cleared in advance of another storm front.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.