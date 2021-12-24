Need a COVID test Christmas weekend? UNLV site reopens Sunday evening

Free COVID-19 testing can be done at the UNLV Paradise Campus parking lot Sunday through Thursday. About 500 tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the UNLV Paradise Campus parking lot from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

About 500 tests and 300 vaccinations, including booster shots, are free and available each night on a first-come, first-served basis. The Pfizer vaccine is available for people age 12 and up, in addition to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.

No pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at this site, 851 E. Tropicana Ave. just east of Paradise Road. Parents can book appointments for children age 5-11 at most other clinic locations listed on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. Pediatric vaccines also are available at pediatrician offices, clinics and pharmacies.

While no appointments are available at the site for tests or vaccinations, clients seeking COVID-19 tests there are encouraged to set up an online account with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services. The account registration process enables clients to receive test results through the phone number or email address they provide.

A Color registration link for the location is available on the company’s website. Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take about 72 hours to process.

For test result inquiries, contact Color at 844-531-0545 or by email at mycovidtest@color.com.

Pharmacies in the Las Vegas Valley may also be offering testing this weekend, but many require appointments and many could be closed because of Christmas.

Health experts are urging people to also use at-home testing kits that were not available during the holidays last year as a way of getting quick results even if their accuracy is not as good as other testing methods.

On Monday, Dec. 27, more than 15 other valley locations are also offering tests, according to SNHD’s testing events website.

COVID-19 clinic information and additional resources are available on the health district’s website at www.snhd.info/covid.

For vaccine information, the public also can call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946 or visit www.NVCOVIDFighter.org for information.

An online test site finder tool also is available on the Nevada Health Response website.

Clark County on Thursday reported 1,107 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in nearly five months, suggesting the omicron variant is rapidly spreading.

