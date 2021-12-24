Need a COVID test Christmas weekend? UNLV site reopens Sunday night

COVID-19 testing can be done at no charge at the UNLV Paradise Campus parking lot from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

(Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The address is 851 E. Tropicana Ave.

No information was available about how long it takes to get test results.

Pharmacies in the Las Vegas Valley may also be offering testing this weekend, but many require appointments and many could be closed because of Christmas.

To register for testing go here.

Health experts are urging people to also use at-home testing kits that were not available during the holidays last year as a way of getting quick results even if their accuracy is not as good as other testing methods.

