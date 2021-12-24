Need a COVID test? Multiple options and locations are available

COVID-19 testing sites are located throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Some have moved, closed or changed hours. Here’s an update.

(Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

COVID-19 testing sites are located throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The drive-through Texas Station site is scheduled to operate until Feb. 20. The Southern Nevada Health District has expanded hours at four of its mobile testing locations. Testing at the three College of Southern Nevada campuses will now start at noon.

Here is a partial list of testing events. Local pharmacies, urgent care clinics and other health-care providers also are offering testing. Days and hours are subject to change.

Veterans Memorial Community Center

Free testing will be done at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community center is located between Palo Verde High School and Rogich Middle School, at 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive. While no appointments are needed, those who are interested in getting tested can speed up the process by preregistering here. Every person, whether adult or minor, needs to be individually registered. Upon arriving to the test site, they will be asked to provide their confirmation number.

The city of Las Vegas is partnering with Northshore Clinical Labs for the weekend site, which is expected to be open for the next few weekends.

During the week, tests are available Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Look for the kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Las Vegas College

The college has laboratory and nursing students providing drive-thru testing 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The address is 8410 Rafael Rivera Way in Las Vegas.

Six mobile sites

SNHD and its partners announced an expansion of testing efforts with six new mobile sites. Appointments are highly recommended. Look for blue vans in parking lots.

■ Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

■ Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

■ Northgate Christian Church, 875 E. Washburn Road in North Las Vegas. Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Register here.

■ Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. Open Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Register here.

■ Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive. Open Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

■ Sandy Valley Library, 650 W. Quartz Ave. in Sandy Valley. Open Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Register here.

Texas Station

The drive-through Texas Station site in North Las Vegas is operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and will continue until Feb. 20.

Appointments can be made on the eTrueNorth website at www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com. People who do not have access to a computer or who have difficulty making their appointments or accessing their test results can call 800-635-8611.

Sam Boyd Stadium site

Drive-thru and walk-up tests, no appointments.

The drive-thru site is located in the parking lot of Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Rd., in the southeast valley. Open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Clients seeking COVID-19 tests are encouraged to set up an online account with Color, the lab providing contracted lab testing services. The account registration process enables clients to receive test results through the phone number or email address they provide.

A Color registration link for the location is available on the company’s website. Tests are self-swab PCR tests. Results take about 72 hours to process. For test result inquiries, contact Color at 844-531-0545 or by email at mycovidtest@color.com.

About 300 vaccinations, including booster shots, are also available nightly. No pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available at this site. Parents can book appointments for children age 5-11 at most other clinic locations listed on SNDH’s website at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine. Pediatric vaccines also are available at pediatrician offices, clinics and pharmacies.

Southern Nevada Health District

By appointment

Free testing at the SNHD office at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Monday through Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (closed holidays). For test results, visit: https://www.snhd.info/lab-results

College of Southern Nevada campuses

SNHD has testing sites at three College of Southern Nevada campuses, where tests are available by appointment.

– CSN West Charleston, noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 6375 W. Charleston Blvd. in southeast parking lot

– CSN Henderson, noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 700 College Drive, Henderson

– CSN North Las Vegas, noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

Downtown Recreation Center, Henderson

By appointment

Free testing Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 50 E. Van Wagenen St. in Henderson. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

Anthem Hills Park, Henderson

By appointment

Free testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2256 Reunion Drive. Look for trailer in the parking lot.

Silver Springs Recreation Center, Henderson

By appointment

Free testing Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1951 Silver Springs Pkwy. Look for trailer in the parking lot.

Sunrise Library

By appointment

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5400 E. Harris Ave. in Las Vegas. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

West Las Vegas Library

By appointment

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in Las Vegas. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

Enterprise Library

By appointment

Free tests Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Look for the blue van in the parking lot at 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Windmill Library

By appointment

Free tests Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Look for the blue van in the parking lot at 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Sahara West Library

By appointment

Free tests Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Look for the blue van in the parking lot at 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

West Flamingo Senior Center

By appointment

Testing kiosk is in the parking lot. Free tests Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Look for the kiosk in the parking lot at 6255 W. Flamingo Rd. in Las Vegas. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Alexander Library, North Las Vegas

By appointment

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at 1755 W. Alexander Rd. Look for the kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Parkdale Recreation Center

By appointment

Free tests Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. at 3200 Ferndale St. in Las Vegas. Look for kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

East Las Vegas Community Center

By appointment

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 250 N. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas. Look for kiosk in the parking lot. For test results, visit: https://results.fulgentgenetics.com

Whitney Library, Las Vegas

By appointment

Free tests Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5175 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

Aliante Library, North Las Vegas

By appointment

Free tests are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2400 Deer Springs Way. Look for blue van in the parking lot.

An online test site finder tool also is available on the Nevada Health Response website.

At-home tests

Health experts are urging people to also use at-home testing kits that were not available during the holidays last year as a way of getting quick results even if their accuracy is not as good as other testing methods.

Vaccines

All Nevadans ages 5 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Find vaccine clinic locations here.

Clark County Fire Station #18 at 575 E. Flamingo Rd. in Las Vegas administers first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J every Wednesday from 8 to 11 a.m.

For vaccine information, the public also can call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-800-401-0946 or visit www.NVCOVIDFighter.org for information.

Contact Rhonda Prast at rprast@reviewjournal.com. Marv Clemons contributed to this report.