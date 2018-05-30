Neighbor rescues deaf woman from central Las Vegas house fire

A deaf woman living in a house in the central valley did not know her home was on fire Tuesday night until a neighbor broke in to rescue her.

A deaf woman living in a house in the central valley did not know her home was on fire Tuesday night until a neighbor broke in to rescue her.

The woman and neighbor escaped without injury, according to fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski, but a firefighter was hospitalized with a cut to his hand.

About 11:20 p.m. the Las Vegas Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 4516 Mark Ave., near Lake Mead and Decatur boulevards, Szymanski said.

The fire started in the back yard and spread up the back side of the house and into the second floor, Szymanski said. The downstairs of he house suffered what Szymanski characterized as moderate smoke and water damage. He did not have an estimate of the damage to the home.

Crews arriving at the scene found flames and thick, dark smoke pouring from the home. The fire was under control by about midnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Szymanski said a large amount of trash in the back yard might have contributed to the intensity of the fire.

