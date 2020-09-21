Nevada animal shelters to waive adoption fees this weekend

Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days is set for Friday through Sunday, and a list of hours and participating locations is available on the group’s website.

Nick Tomasella of Las Vegas, meets his potential new dog, Timmy, at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Several Nevada animal shelters and rescue groups will waive adoption fees this weekend as part of a virtual and in-person event.

Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days is set for Friday through Sunday, and a list of hours and participating locations is available on the group’s website. Because of COVID-19, not all shelters will have in-person adoptions, the website said.

Adoption fees typically cover vaccines, spay or neuter surgeries, microchip ID and registration, and rabies tag. Those who adopt this weekend will have to pay only a city licensing fee, an event news release said. The fee is typically $10.

Shelters holding virtual events ask that people choose from the adoptable pets online and make an appointment or fill out an adoption form online. Some will use social media platforms to showcase the animals.

In-person adoptions are available at Petco and PetSmart locations. Hybrid adoptions may require an appointment, but it is encouraged that a pet is selected for possible adoption before visiting the shelter.

The weekend event is funded by the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, the news release said. Founders Dave and Cheryl Duffield “honor the spirit of their dog Maddie in their philanthropy pursuits to thank her for her love and companionship,” according to the Maddie’s Pet Project website.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.