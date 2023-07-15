Nevada DMV outage affecting all offices

The department said in a tweet Friday night the issue was impacting the issuing of driver licenese, permits and ID cards.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Friday night said it was experiencing an outage affecting all offices.

The department said it was a connectivity issue impacting the issuing of driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards.

The DMV did not provide an estimated time for when services would resume.

