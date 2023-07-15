102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Nevada DMV outage affecting all offices

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 8:11 pm
 
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Friday night said it was experiencing an outage affecting all offices.

The department said it was a connectivity issue impacting the issuing of driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards.

The DMV did not provide an estimated time for when services would resume.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
2
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
Las Vegas slot machine developer to close, will lay off 100
3
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
4
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
2 Strip properties to end free self-parking
5
Las Vegas is bucking a national trend when it comes to housing
Las Vegas is bucking a national trend when it comes to housing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Gordon: Ace isn’t just an All-Star — she’s one of the all-time greats
Gordon: Ace isn’t just an All-Star — she’s one of the all-time greats
Police: Henderson inmate died from apparent overdose while in custody
Police: Henderson inmate died from apparent overdose while in custody
‘Happy to show everyone how we get down’: Aces welcome All-Stars
‘Happy to show everyone how we get down’: Aces welcome All-Stars
Police: Man sped 105 mph after recently completing traffic school
Police: Man sped 105 mph after recently completing traffic school
9 dogs left in bed of hot pickup truck, 2 found dead
9 dogs left in bed of hot pickup truck, 2 found dead
Aces, Liberty split All-Star Weekend competitions
Aces, Liberty split All-Star Weekend competitions