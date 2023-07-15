89°F
Local

Nevada DMV services restored after outage

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated July 15, 2023 - 7:55 am
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said early Saturday the outage affecting all offices has been resolved.

The department posted on Twitter that the connectivity issue impacting the issuing of driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards has been restored.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

