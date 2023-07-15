Nevada DMV services restored after outage

The department said in a tweet early Saturday the connectivity issue impacting the issuing of driver licenses, permits and ID cards has been restored.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UPDATE 12:52AM – System connectivity has been restored and we are now able to process DL/ID/Permit transactions. — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) July 15, 2023

