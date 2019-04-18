Nevada Highway Patrol trooper helps man having heart attack — VIDEO

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper and a group of good Samaritans performed lifesaving CPR on a driver suffering a heart attack last month in Las Vegas, the agency announced Thursday.

Just before 1 p.m. on March 24, several 911 calls reported that a pickup truck had crashed into the center median on the eastbound 215 Beltway near McCarran International Airport, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said. The man driving was unresponsive.

Nearby drivers pulled over and quickly started chest compressions on the man, Buratczuk said.

Soon after, trooper Jacob Fisher arrived at the scene, where he took over medical care. After a few pumps with his palms, the man on the ground inhaled.

“There you go, breathe buddy,” Fisher said, according to body camera footage. “Keep breathing. There you go, there you go. Keep breathing for me.”

Responding Clark County Fire Department paramedics then took the driver to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Buratczuk said. He survived and was discharged three days later.

Fisher is an Army veteran trained in combat medicine, according to the agency. He has been a trooper for five years, and he is the lead medical trainer for other troopers.

During his time on the force, he has earned three lifesaving medals. Two stemmed from the Las Vegas mass shooting.