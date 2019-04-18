Nevada Highway Patrol trooper praised for aiding driver — VIDEO

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper and citizens performed lifesaving CPR on a driver having a heart attack last month while driving in Las Vegas, the agency announced on Thursday.

Just before 1 p.m. on March 24, the Highway Patrol received several reports that a pickup truck had crashed into a center median on the eastbound 215 Beltway, east of the airport connector exit, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said in a news release.

Trooper Jacob Fisher responded to the scene and found citizens performing chest compressions on the male driver. Fisher took over medical care and chest compressions until the Clark County Fire Department responded and took the driver to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Buratczuk said.

The Highway Patrol’s follow-up investigation determined the driver survived the medical episode and was released from the hospital three days later.

Fisher has been with the patrol for five years and has been awarded three lifesaving medals, two of which were related to his efforts during the Oct. 1 shooting on the Strip, where he embedded with a fire team that helped clear out numerous Strip hotels and casinos, according to the release. Fisher is an Army veteran who is trained in combat medicine and is the Highway Patrol’s lead trainer for training troopers on basic medical care and lifesaving skills.