41°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Local

Nevada key to politics nationwide in 2020

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2019 - 6:37 am
 
Updated December 27, 2019 - 6:51 am

The next 12 months will decide the presidency, the makeup of Congress and, in large part, the identities of the country’s two leading political parties. And those paths may well run through Nevada.

Democrats in the Silver State have already felt it.

Their phones and doorbells have been ringing for months, as a dozen presidential candidates have been working hard to secure support in the only early nominating state that is also a presidential swing state. Although 2019 was supposedly an off year, Nevada saw several national political forums, scores of soap box tours and hundreds of eager campaign staff members spread throughout the state.

And although Nevada’s outsized political influence will crescendo on Feb. 22, when it becomes the third state to weigh in on who will challenge President Donald Trump in November, a handful of political experts from both sides of the aisle believe both Trump and his eventual challenger will not forget about Nevadans during a busy campaigning season.

“Nevada has become a bellweather for the rest of the country,” said former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who spearheaded the state’s entry into the early nominating contests. “Our unique makeup is reflective of the Democratic Party and the country.”

“It’s a testing ground for a candidate’s message,” said Richard Bryan, a Democrat who served alongside Reid in the Senate and as Nevada’s governor in the 1980s. “Is that message getting through to a population that looks more like America?”

But Republicans are also keenly interested in who Nevadans favor as a Democratic nominee, as that person’s political makeup could very well decide whether the state is in play for Trump’s campaign, which narrowly lost here in 2016.

“There’s always a possibility Nevada could go for Trump,” said Sig Rogich, a longtime Republican adviser and former U.S. ambassador to Iceland. “It depends on what platform (Democrats) run on. If it’s too radical, then I think you might see a tight race.”

The caucus

At least nine Democratic candidates are actively campaigning in Nevada, with the larger campaigns such as that of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders approaching nearly 100 staff members on the ground. Some have begun running advertisements, and most plan to continue staffing up and visiting Nevada regularly over the next two months.

Las Vegas will host a Feb. 19 debate for those candidates who meet Democratic National Committee standards — likely to be only a handful of the 15 still officially in the race.

Reid praised the state Democratic party’s efforts in organizing the caucus, which will feature four days of early voting — a first for any caucus state in the country.

He stressed this caucus will be the first true test for any Democrat seeking the presidency, as Iowa and New Hampshire simply aren’t diverse enough to give an accurate portrayal of where party voters are leaning.

The state GOP opted to forego its early nominating caucus in favor of allowing the party’s central committee to vote to endorse Trump. While Democrats and some critics within the party have accused state Republicans of limiting democracy, Chairman Michael McDonald said the decision has had a positive, unifying effect on his party going into 2020.

“Ninety-nine percent of Republicans in this state are behind the president,” McDonald said. “We have a good relationship with the first family.”

Trump has not yet visited Nevada during the early part of the 2020 campaign season, instead focusing on larger swing states like Florida and Michigan.

McDonald said he expects the president to visit Nevada “multiple times” in 2020 to boost Republicans across the ticket. The president had planned to visit a few times in 2019, McDonald said, but had to cancel due to various obstacles.

After the caucus

It’s unclear just how much Nevada will see of Trump or the eventual Democratic nominee once the general election campaigning begins in earnest in summer and fall. With six electoral college votes, the state may not factor into the math as the two candidates vie for larger swing states like Pennsylvania.

Both Reid and Bryan believe Nevada will likely stay blue in 2020, but the two retirees cautioned their political descendents to keep working hard over the next year.

Reid praised the members of the state’s federal delegation for continuing to run strong campaigns even after widespread victories in 2018.

“Anyone up for election in congressional offices needs to understand that they are always being targeted,” Reid said.

Democrats across the country need to craft a strong message to working people, Bryan said. He accused 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton of running “an inept campaign” when it came to appealing to working-class people in swing states.

Although the state saw huge Democratic gains in 2018, the pendulum can always swing back, Bryan said.

“If you go back many decades, I defeated an incumbent Republican governor (Gov. Robert List) with (former President Ronald) Reagan running like a scalded dog through Nevada,” Bryan said. “Nevada tends to vote for the person rather than the political party.”

Bryan, who has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for president, said he believes the nomination of a more liberal candidate, such as Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren, may give moderate Nevadans pause when voting in November.

“My reservation is that those voters do not have the desire to vote for Sanders, and that his followers may not have to taste to vote for another nominee,” Bryan said. “Democrats could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Bryan cautioned that Trump is “a formidable candidate” with “an uncanny ability to exploit the divisions in our society.” But he also said Trump, just the third president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives, has repulsed millions of Americans with his behavior while in office.

Case for Trump

McDonald believes Trump will win Nevada in part due to the country’s strong economy.

“The other side is only selling doom and gloom,” he said. “People have more money in the pocket, and they’re spending it.”

Independents, libertarians and infrequent voters have visited the state party’s office to voice their support for the president, McDonald said, while impeachment has only energized Republicans.

“What Democrats are doing to this man and his family is exciting his base,” McDonald said.

Rogich, the Republican consultant, said impeachment will likely have some sort of impact on local voters, but the scope remains to be seen.

“We’ll see if the moment comes where it’s perceived by the electorate to be a strictly political process that’s getting in the way of good legislation, and that it’s a case adjudicated by a half-dozen senators running to kick Trump out of office,” Rogich said.

Down-ballot races

Nevada is tilting heavily blue, Rogich said, but Republicans could pull off a few upsets given Trump’s resources.

McDonald has stressed to candidates running for local, state and federal office that they must continue to do the work organizing and funding their own campaigns rather than relying solely on Trump to drive Republican wins. The state GOP has held a number of “candidate schools” — many hosted by Trump surrogates — to drive this point across.

But the state’s Democratic Party and its elected officials have also begun working to keep tight control of the Legislature, federal delegation and presidential electoral votes. The party has a full-time staff that organizes independently of the various candidates’ efforts.

State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, a Las Vegas Democrat, said voters put their trust in Democrats in 2018, and the heavily Democratic Legislature delivered in a variety of ways in return.

“It’s a testament to what happens when Democrats are in charge,” she said.

Cancela said the Senate Democratic Caucus will do what’s necessary to keep a strong majority and maybe even capture a supermajority, which it narrowly missed in 2018 when Republican Keith Pickard won his Henderson seat by just 24 votes.

“Nevada has shown that changing demographics mean changing politics,” Cancela said, adding that other more traditionally red states like Texas and Georgia have used Nevada as an example of what’s possible if a state Democratic party works year-round to grow its base.

Anything is possible this far out from an election, Cancela said, but she believes Nevada will stay firmly Democratic in 2020.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Videos
4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a fiery seven-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video of fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, according to Las Vegas police. (Torrey Klover)
Basic assistant principal seen pushing student
In a video posted to Instagram in October, former Basic Academy of International Studies Assistant Principal Melanie Snively is seen pushing and grabbing a student in an attempt to redirect the minor to another part of the school. She says she ultimately regrets how she handled the situation (Instagram)
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Santa spread Christmas cheer
Santa Claus and the North Las Vegas Fire Department bring some holiday cheer to Teresa Gomez and her family. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters deliver presents to a displaced family
Santa Claus joins the Clark County Fire Department Fire Department to deliver presents to a family displaced by a fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
City opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after deadly apartment fire
City of Las Vegas is opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after Saturday's deadly Alpine Motel apartment fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire - VIDEO
Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Nicole Klein)
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara describe their experience in the deadly fire that claimed six lives on Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor Jonathan Wilson
Resident Jonathan Wilson’s pregnant wife jumped from building and is in hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apartment fire survivor tells his story
A resident of fire ravaged Alpine Apartments tells the story of a fire that killed six. (K.M. Cannon/Las vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor
Resident Floyd Guenther talks about his experience during the fatal fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in Alpine Motel Apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski briefs reporters about a fatal fire that happened early in the morning in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Apartment Motel Fire
Four people died early Saturday morning and seven were hospitalized after a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel in downtown Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas resident collects African-American Christmas decorations - VIDEO
Las Vegas resident Roxanne Givens has a collection of Christmas decorations that include African-American Santas, angels, cherubs and residents of a Victorian village. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Las Vegan battles his HOA and wins in the Supreme Court
Jonathan Friedrich paid HOA fees to Rancho Bel Air Property Owners Association, Unit 2 for 10 years when he found out he didn't live in the HOA. "That was the start of the big fight," he said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, Dec. 13. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Holiday displays brighten properties along the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel casinos celebrate the season with holiday displays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shop with a Cop North Las Vegas
Some 42 kids and their families received $200 apiece in free presents thanks to the North Las Vegas Shop with a Cop program. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial Bowl Bridge
The Centennial Bowl bridge will be the second-longest bridge in Nevada at 2,635 feet long when complete. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Memory of Pearl Harbor fading, warn last 2 survivors in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Lenoard Nielsen and Edward Hall, believed to be the last two survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor living in Las Vegas, aren’t sure that the lessons from the “date which will live in infamy” will withstand the test of time. (James Schaeffer, Briana Erickson, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide Pecos and Washington
Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks about an investigation into a man's death at an east Las Vegas apartment complex on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Homicide investigation Pecos and Washington
Las Vegas police investigate an incident at a single-story apartment complex on the 3500 block Folage Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DUI suspect nearly twice legal limit in fatal crash on Thanksgiving
A 27-year-old Las Vegas man had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed on Thanksgiving and killed a mother of three, a prosecutor said Tuesday.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka explains a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 North. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Firefighters respond to a blaze Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Rancho Verde Apartments, 98 S. ...
Nearly 75 displaced after fire at downtown Las Vegas apartments
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Firefighters were called to the Rancho Verde Apartments, 98 S. Martin Luther King Blvd., around 6:15 p.m. and found smoke around the roof and inside the walls of the two-story building.

Blanca Daner, right, arrives at the Alpine Motel Apartments Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, to place ...
Las Vegas nonprofit still taking donations for motel fire victims
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

The local charity is accepting donations through Friday of new socks, underwear, pants, tops and pajamas for men, women and children older than eight after nearly 50 people were displaced by Saturday’s fire.