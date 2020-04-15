Nevada regulators halt rapid testing for COVID-19, antibodies

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday halted two Las Vegas operations providing rapid tests for COVID-19 and its antibodies.

Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness clinic is seen in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A caregiver, right, administers a coronavirus test to a person in a car at the Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday halted two Las Vegas operations providing rapid tests for COVID-19 antibodies as well as the virus itself.

Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness, which has been providing drive-thru nasal swab testing for the virus since early in the outbreak, confirmed that a state regulator had halted the rapid testing it had begun last week.

The other operation, Cura Telehealth, launched its drive-thru testing in the parking lot of a medical facility in the northwest valley Tuesday morning. Both operations were offering a rapid blood test for antibodies, which promises fast turnaround times for results, as well as a separate rapid test for the virus itself.

Sahara West spokesman Andrew Mann said the clinic early on sought guidance from state regulators.

“We haven’t got much help or clarity from anyone,” he said. “And now they’re telling us to stop. Now the state’s going to set up their regulatory framework to make this happen. Who knows how long that’s going to take?”

Representatives for the state health department could not be reached for comment.

‘Kind of ridiculous’

The two operations represent early efforts in the Las Vegas area to test for antibodies, proteins in the immune system that signal a person has been exposed to the virus and developed some immunity to it.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved an antibody test for the new coronavirus, but in light of the public health emergency, has allowed companies to manufacture and distribute tests.

Mann said the state officer cited a need for employees to take a training course and also stated requirements for proper licensing.

“It’s kind of ridiculous,” he said. “The whole point of the FDA fast-tracking this was to get this going.”

The CEO of Cura Telehealth, which planned to launch testing in seven states Tuesday, acknowledged that his operation was unprepared for the volume of customers it attracted Tuesday.

“We’re getting really overwhelmed in the Las Vegas market,” Dr. Clinton Baird said in a midday interview. “I hope people will be patient.”

In the early afternoon, dozens of cars were lined up outside the Post Acute Medical facility on Tenaya Way, with some of their occupants saying they’d been waiting for hours for testing.

By midafternoon, the licensed nurse practitioner overseeing testing had quit, Baird later confirmed, saying the person appeared “overwhelmed.” After consulting with the state, the operation was halted because it couldn’t continue lawfully with only physician assistants present, he said.

‘Overwhelming demand’ for testing

Public health authorities have said the antibody testing could be an important weapon in the fight against the coronavirus and in returning normalcy to our lives.

“As we get to the point of at least considering opening up the country … it’s very important to appreciate and to understand how much that virus has penetrated the society,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently told CNN.

Fauci said that many people likely were exposed to the virus but never developed symptoms. But knowing they’d developed antibodies could be important in assessing risk for health care workers and others he described as “first-line fighters.”

Mann said that health care workers have been streaming to the urgent care facility to receive antibody testing.

“There’s this overwhelming demand to have this, and the state is shutting it down,” Mann said.

Baird said that testing positive for antibodies also could help get people safely back to work.

However, questions have been raised nationwide about the quality of some of the tests that have been developed, among other concerns.

There is evidence that some antibody tests have “cross reactivity” with other types of coronaviruses, such as those for the common cold, said Dr. Vit Kraushaar, medical investigator for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“So you see that you test positive, and you think it’s because you had COVID,” when instead the individual had another type of coronavirus, he said. Even with the COVID-19 antibodies, “We still don’t really have a good sense of whether this provides long-term immunity.

“So I think some of those things need to be answered before we started doing mass testing.”

Representatives of Sahara West and Cura Telehealth said it was unclear when they would restart the rapid testing.

Representatives of Sahara West and Cura Telehealth said it was unclear when they would restart the rapid testing.