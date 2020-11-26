Nevada reports 2,542 new COVID-19 cases, more deaths

A day after Nevada surpassed 3,000 new cases in a single day for the first, the state reported another 2,542 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett talks with Josiah Smith, 12, of North Las Vegas before taking a swab sample at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station, Nov. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A day after Nevada surpassed 3,000 new cases in a single day for the first, the state reported another 2,542 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

A total of 144,781 cases have been reported since the state’s outbreak began in March. Another 22 COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday, for a total of 2,093.

In a Thanksgiving message to Nevadans, Gov. Steve Sisolak noted the more than 2,000 deaths caused by the coronavirus and said “My heart and the hearts of all Nevadans ache for them and those they left behind.”

A day earlier, Sisolak tweeted that 10 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Nevada have occurred in the last seven days and 25 percent have occurred in November alone.

“Approximately every 8 seconds a Nevadan is tested for COVID, every minute a Nevadan is diagnosed with COVID & every two hours, a Nevadan loses their life to COVID,” Sisolak tweeted.

The number of new cases and deaths Thursday that were specific to Clark County were not immediately released by the Southern Nevada Health District. As of Wednesday the Health District had reported 1,575 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the county. Those numbers brought the county’s totals to 109,827 cases and 1,719 deaths as of Wednesday.

State officials flagged Clark County, along with 14 other Nevada counties, for elevated transmission of COVID-19.

