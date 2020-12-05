58°F
Nevada reports 3,194 COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2020 - 11:23 am
 
Signage directs individuals to the free walk-up COVID-19 testing offered at the Strip Pavilion ...
Signage directs individuals to the free walk-up COVID-19 testing offered at the Strip Pavilion Room within UNLVÕs Thomas & Mack Center in partnership with University Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Saturday reported a record high number of new coronavirus cases, according to state data.

There were 3,194 additional cases reported on Saturday — only the second time since the pandemic began that more than 3,000 cases were recorded in a single day, according to data posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

There were also 29 new fatalities reported.

The updated data brought totals in the state to 165,628 cases and 2,301 deaths.

Gov. Steve Sisolak urged Nevadans to not “let our guard down against the virus” in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday.

“As cases & positivity rates rise, we must all take steps & do our part to slow this spread,” he said. “Stay home as much as possible, wear your mask & avoid crowds.”

The two-week positivity rate calculated by the health district also surpassed 20 percent for the first time, reaching 20.6 percent. It’s the highest the rate has been since the state started reported the statistic in mid-October.

The state’s positivity rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cumulative cases divided by people tested since the pandemic began, reached 16.32 percent on Saturday, a 0.2 percentage point increase from the previous day.

Clark County on Saturday reported 2,375 additional cases and 22 new deaths, according to updated data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

Totals in the county rose to 126,066 cases and 1,850 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

