Nevada task force continues search-and-recovery efforts in Texas

Nevada Task Force-1 members return to the camp after finishing their search activities for the day. (Clark County)

Nevada Task Force-1 members Mike Porter and Tim Lobes return to the camp after finishing their search activities for the day. (Clark County)

Nevada Task Force-1 continues to assist with the search-and-recovery efforts in Kerr County, Texas, according to a Clark County news release.

No victims have been found, the release said. The July 4 weekend flooding that killed at least 132 people and left more than 170 missing.

“Heavy rain on Sunday forced operations to be suspended on Sunday and for about an hour on Monday,” the release said. “The team was able to complete the search of the large pile of debris they had been assigned to search upon arrival in Texas last week.”

The task force is expected to continue searching debris in other locations along the Guadalupe River through the week.

Leadership reports the team is working well together and completing the tasks they are assigned to assist those impacted by the flooding.

