Nevada task force will not be activated for storm rescue efforts

Nevada Task Force 1, a team of urban search and rescue experts, which had been placed on alert for a possible response to Hurricane Laura, has been informed it will not be activated for storm relief.

Jason Ritz from Clark County Fire Department unloads gear packed for the Hurricane Florence mission as Nevada Task Force 1 returns from areas affected by Hurricane Florence in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

“NV-TF1 has been placed on alert by FEMA as a type 3 response for Hurricane Laura,” according to the team’s Facebook page. “We have also deployed a Safety Officer to the Incident Support Team (IST).

The “type 3 task” force is comprised of 35 members from Clark County, Henderson, North Las Vegas Fire Departments and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Six people have been killed by the storm, which struck the Gulf Coast early Thursday.

Laura has moved through Arkansas, being downgraded to a tropical storm, and will move east through the mid-Atlantic states toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Three Las Vegas volunteers for the American Red Cross were dispatched to the hurricane area this week.

