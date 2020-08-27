Nevada task force will not be activated for storm rescue efforts
Nevada Task Force 1, a team of urban search and rescue experts, which had been placed on alert for a possible response to Hurricane Laura, has been informed it will not be activated for storm relief.
“NV-TF1 has been placed on alert by FEMA as a type 3 response for Hurricane Laura,” according to the team’s Facebook page. “We have also deployed a Safety Officer to the Incident Support Team (IST).
The “type 3 task” force is comprised of 35 members from Clark County, Henderson, North Las Vegas Fire Departments and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.
Six people have been killed by the storm, which struck the Gulf Coast early Thursday.
Laura has moved through Arkansas, being downgraded to a tropical storm, and will move east through the mid-Atlantic states toward the Atlantic Ocean.
Three Las Vegas volunteers for the American Red Cross were dispatched to the hurricane area this week.
