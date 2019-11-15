Nevada treasurer, Clark County conducting auctions

In 2018, the Clark County auctions raised $6.9 million for participating governmental entities.

People attend Clark County's fall government auction at the TNT Auction lot in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People searching for bargains on the auction block have two options available from the state of Nevada and Clark County.

The State of Nevada Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property auction continues through Monday. Most of the 218 lots available involve coins and/or jewelry. Five lots are dedicated to corundum, which, Webster’s says, is very hard mineral, aluminum oxide. Transparent varieties are used as gems.

Surprisingly, Lot 15 (multi-colored fanny pack) has not received a bid as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

A deposit is required before a bid can be made. The site also cautions “BUYER BEWARE!”

For those wishing for a more personal experience, Clark County will host its final government surplus auction of 2019 at 8 a.m. Nov. 23 at 4320 Stephanie St., off Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier’s Park.

Cars, trucks, computers, office equipment, electronics and other lost and found items from McCarran International Airport or that were acquired or used by area police and government agencies, according to the news release.

Catalogs listing vehicles and miscellaneous items being sold are posted on TNT’s website.

A three-day preview and registration period will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Nov. 22. Anyone planning to participate in the live auction to bid on vehicles or miscellaneous items must register as a bidder on site at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the auction grounds.

In 2018, the auctions raised $6.9 million for participating governmental entities, including $4.4 million for Clark County agencies.

