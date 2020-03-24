Nevada trooper rescues dog from freeway near Pioche

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper is credited with saving a dog wandering in the highway, then reuniting the pooch it with its owner Monday.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper W. Lynn with rescued dog, Tucker. (NHP Twitter post)

The NHP Southern Command posted a photo on its Twitter feed of a trooper, identified only as Trooper W. Lynn, and the calico-colored canine named “Tucker.”

“Trooper Lynn saved this pooch near the intersection of SR 321 and SR322 near Pioche,” the NHP wrote, adding “the freeway can be a scary place” for four-legged friends like Tucker.

Within two hours, the Australian Shepherd was reunited with its owners.

“Trooper Lynn knew the owners and brought Tucker back home,” the Highway Patrol said.

