Nevadans flock to Primm as Powerball jackpot soars past $1 billion

Dozens of people lined up Saturday morning outside The Lotto Store in Primm for a chance to win the jackpot.

People stand in line to purchase lottery tickets on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 at The Lotto Store in Primm. The line wrapped around the building and part of the small parking lot. The Powerball jackpot is about $1 billion, and the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $302 million. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Waconda Coleman of Las Vegas knows exactly what she’ll do if her and her husband win the lottery.

“I would buy two houses, give each one of my siblings and our parents a million dollars, then for our grandkids, we’d put up a trust fund,” Coleman said.

Waconda and Jeffrey Coleman were just two in a crowd of dozens of people Saturday morning who lined up outside The Lotto Store in Primm, just off Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California state line, for a chance at a $1 billion winning Powerball ticket.

The Powerball jackpot, which starts off at $20 million, hasn’t hit since June. That means Saturday’s drawing could be worth over $1 billion, or a lump-sum payment of roughly $453 million, according to Carolyn Becker, a spokeswoman for the California State Lottery.

Late Saturday morning, the Colemans had waited for about an hour in a line that wrapped around the store. Roughly 15 minutes later, they made it inside and to one of six ticket windows inside the packed building.

Many people in line were from the Las Vegas Valley. Those who play Powerball and other lotto games often make the drive to The Lotto Store, which sits just across the state line in California, to buy tickets because the tickets aren’t available in Nevada due to a ban in the state’s constitution.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.