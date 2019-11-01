Nevada’s online health insurance exchange starts enrolling Friday

Residents who are not insured by their employer, Medicaid or Medicare can shop NevadaHealthLink.com for plans that cover the benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

Open enrollment for Nevada’s online health insurance exchange starts Friday and runs through Dec. 15.

Residents who are not insured by their employer, Medicaid or Medicare can shop NevadaHealthLink.com for plans that cover the benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

“Nevada Health Link is a state-based resource designed to serve Nevadans,” according to Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that manages the online exchange.

Here are some other facts that Korbulic thinks consumers should know about the exchange:

■ Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can connect with federal tax credits and subsidies to help offset the cost of insurance.

■ Nevada Health Link plans are based on income. To check eligibility for subsidies or to start the enrollment process, consumers will need to answer a few questions about their income and household.

■ The average qualifying Nevada resident can anticipate paying about $148 per month for insurance after subsidies.

■ Low-cost or no-cost plans are available for eligible residents. Consumers who are not eligible for subsidies may want to shop and compare prices on the website.

■ Three insurers offer 27 qualified health plans on the exchange, and six dental carriers offer 17 standalone dental plans.

■ Nevada Health Link offers free year-round, in-person assistance with an enrollment specialist to help consumers select plans. Learn more by using the enrollment assistance directory at nevadahealthlink.com/find-assistance.

■ Residents can search for assistance from a licensed professional by ZIP code at enroll.nevadahealthlink.com/findabroker.

■ For more information, call 800-547-2927, visit nevadahealthlink.com/contact or email customerserviceNVHL@exchange.nv.gov.

According to Nevada Health Link: “Over the last few years, there have been several alternate health plans introduced and marketed as ‘more affordable’” than the plans available through the exchange. “As a result, many uninsured and underinsured residents have been lured in to purchase these plans known as Short Term Limited Duration plans, often referred to as ‘skinny plans.’ Residents should be advised that not all health insurance plans are created equal and not all plans offer the same protections and comprehensive coverage as (qualified health plans) on Nevada Health Link.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.