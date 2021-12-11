New Era Las Vegas gives out toys, celebrates in Historic Westside

Toddlers and teens alike celebrated an early Christmas on Friday evening when more than 100 toys were distributed in Historic Westside.

Members of New Era Nation and the New Era Las Vegas chapter hand out toys and hot meals during a community event in the Historic Westside neighborhood of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The event featured toys for children, hot meals and groceries as well as entertainment. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Standing in a 20-foot U-Haul truck, members of New Era Las Vegas, an activist group focused on the Black community, passed out warm burritos to cold parents and a toy for each child standing in the crowd on McWilliams Avenue. Open front yards allowed children to try out their gifts immediately.

Many of the younger students waved to Russ Perkins, a tall man with a gray beard wearing a Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club jacket. Perkins, a teacher at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School, 1030 J St., stood with fellow teacher and motorcycle club member Will Witt.

Witt said New Era Las Vegas’ leader, the Rev. Vance “Stretch” Sanders, invites them to all sorts of community events. The local chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers focuses on food insecurity, homelessness and education.

“A lot of these are our students,” Witt said, gesturing to a crowd of small children fidgeting in line. “These are our kids. We’ve got to be out here to support and represent the Buffalo Soldiers.”

Before giving out the toys, Sanders introduced New Era and asked a woman to burn sage and honor their ancestors in a traditional African libation ritual. Throughout the gift giving, a DJ in the truck was played music for the crowd to dance to.

“We’re out here because we love y’all. We love our community,” Sanders said. “We’re one of the few groups that you will see after the 26th. A lot of organizations, they’re going to come out here, they’re going to give out toys, and they’re gone through August.”

Madelyn Rhodes, resident council president at the Marble Manor apartments, said she hopes toy drives are one of many events that will bring residents together in the quiet neighborhood just below a bustling highway.

“Its a good thing in the neighborhood,” she said, pointing to the U-Haul quickly emptying. “I think unity overall in general is going to be a good thing. We’ve got to conform to something. Why not conform to love?”

Toys were gone within an hour, but people continued to play music and dance on the sidewalk past sunset.

