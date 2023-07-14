111°F
Local

New music and car culture festival coming to Vegas

By Jason Bracelin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 3:03 pm
 
Dan Reynolds, of Imagine Dragons, performs at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, i ...
Dan Reynolds, of Imagine Dragons, performs at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Get your motor runnin’ Vegas, a new festival combining music and car culture is rolling into town.

Set to debut Nov. 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, SEMA Fest will be headlined by Vegas’ own Imagine Dragons, and will also include rockers Incubus, Bush and Third Eye Blind, hip-hoppers Wiz Khalifa and Ludacris indie popsters AJR, country singer Chase Matthews, singer-songwriter Meg Myers and numerous others.

The fest is put on by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), producers of the SEMA Show, the massive, trade-only automotive event which returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Oct. 31-Nov. 3.

In addition to music, SEMA Fest will also feature immersive automotive lifestyle events, a consumer marketplace, drifting, motorsports competitions, freestyle motocross and more.

The event will be open to the public, tickets are available at semafest.com.

“We are excited to open the gates for the inaugural SEMA Fest and welcome car and music lovers alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind festival,” said Mike Spagnola, SEMA president and CEO, in a press release. “Automotive enthusiasts the world over have been asking for years how they can be part of the SEMA Show experience, and we are delighted to include them in this brand-new extension of our popular trade show. This new event will be separate from the trade show, open to everyone and promises to be like nothing they’ve seen before.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

