NHP investigates fatal crash on Mount Charleston

The Nevada Highway Patrol on Saturday morning is investigating a fatal crash about a mile west of the Mount Charleston Lodge.

The Nevada Highway Patrol on Saturday morning is investigating a fatal crash on Mount Charleston.

The crash happened on Kyle Canyon Road near Echo Road, which is about a mile west of the Mount Charleston Lodge, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 7:30 a.m.

#Breaking Fatal crash on Mt Charleston. State Route 157 (Kyle Canyon) and Mile Marker 1. Echo Road exit closed. PIO enroute. #BuckleUp #DriveSafeNV #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 22, 2020

Echo Road is closed while officials investigate. Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

