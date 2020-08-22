NHP investigates fatal crash on Mount Charleston
The Nevada Highway Patrol on Saturday morning is investigating a fatal crash about a mile west of the Mount Charleston Lodge.
The crash happened on Kyle Canyon Road near Echo Road, which is about a mile west of the Mount Charleston Lodge, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 7:30 a.m.
Echo Road is closed while officials investigate. Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
