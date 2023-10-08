76°F
Local

No big winner – Powerball jackpot climbs up to $1.5 B

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2023 - 9:44 pm
 
Powerball lottery tickets are displayed at the New Hampshire General Store along Route 93 South ...
Powerball lottery tickets are displayed at the New Hampshire General Store along Route 93 South, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Hooksett, N.H. The upcoming $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot is the world's fifth-largest lottery prize due to higher interest rates, long odds, fewer ticket sales per drawing, and luck. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

There was no winner for the Powerball, again, and will be worth $1.55 billion on Monday.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 47-54-57-60-65 with a Powerball (red) of 19.

Two tickets won $2 million each for buyers in Iowa and Maine when they matched all five regular numbers and had the 2X Power Play added.

10 lucky folks got the five regular numbers to win $1 million each. Two winners were in both Massachusetts and Texas, and California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin had one winner each.

The upcoming ticket will be the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. One Powerball ticket purchased in California on Nov. 8, 2022 marked the largest jackpot ever awarded — $2.04 billion.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to powerball.com. Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is accessible to residents in 45 states and across several U.S. territories.

Contact Leena Atout at latout@reviewjournal.com. Follow her @leenaatout on X.

