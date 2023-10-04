No big winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.4B
The purse will be the fourth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history — if there is a winner.
No less than 10 tickets earned at least a million dollars for Powerball players Wednesday, but no ticket secured the $1.2 billion jackpot.
The winning numbers were 9-35-54-63-64 and Powerball of 1.
The rollover means the Saturday drawing will be worth an estimated $1.4 billion with $643.7 million for the all-cash options, before taxes. Some payoffs differ depending on the state.
The purse will be the fourth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history.
A single Powerball ticket purchased in California on Nov. 8, 2022, produced the largest lottery jackpot — $2.04 billion.
The most recent Powerball winner was July 19, 2023.
Three tickets Wednesday earned $2 million for entrants matching all five regular numbers and the Power Play. Winners came from Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Seven tickets earned $1 million for those who purchased them for matching the five regular numbers. Two were from California and Texas while one each came from Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania.
Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is available to residents in 45 states and several U.S. territories. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)
Sources: megamillions.com, powerball.com, AP