No big winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.4B

The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, will be worth $1.2 billion, or $551.7 million for all cash, both before taxes. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

No less than 10 tickets earned at least a million dollars for Powerball players Wednesday, but no ticket secured the $1.2 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers were 9-35-54-63-64 and Powerball of 1.

The rollover means the Saturday drawing will be worth an estimated $1.4 billion with $643.7 million for the all-cash options, before taxes. Some payoffs differ depending on the state.

The purse will be the fourth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history.

A single Powerball ticket purchased in California on Nov. 8, 2022, produced the largest lottery jackpot — $2.04 billion.

The most recent Powerball winner was July 19, 2023.

Three tickets Wednesday earned $2 million for entrants matching all five regular numbers and the Power Play. Winners came from Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Seven tickets earned $1 million for those who purchased them for matching the five regular numbers. Two were from California and Texas while one each came from Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania.

Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is available to residents in 45 states and several U.S. territories. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.