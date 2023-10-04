73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

No big winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.4B

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 3:39 pm
 
Updated October 4, 2023 - 9:23 pm
The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, will be worth $1.2 billion, or $551.7 millio ...
The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, will be worth $1.2 billion, or $551.7 million for all cash, both before taxes. (AP file/Keith Srakocic)

No less than 10 tickets earned at least a million dollars for Powerball players Wednesday, but no ticket secured the $1.2 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers were 9-35-54-63-64 and Powerball of 1.

The rollover means the Saturday drawing will be worth an estimated $1.4 billion with $643.7 million for the all-cash options, before taxes. Some payoffs differ depending on the state.

The purse will be the fourth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history.

A single Powerball ticket purchased in California on Nov. 8, 2022, produced the largest lottery jackpot — $2.04 billion.

The most recent Powerball winner was July 19, 2023.

Three tickets Wednesday earned $2 million for entrants matching all five regular numbers and the Power Play. Winners came from Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Seven tickets earned $1 million for those who purchased them for matching the five regular numbers. Two were from California and Texas while one each came from Colorado, New York and Pennsylvania.

Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is available to residents in 45 states and several U.S. territories. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
Lawsuit filed against Nevada secretary of state, Trump to bar him from ballot
2
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
Gambler who was kicked out of casino must be paid, regulators say
3
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
Here are the rules for opening day at Zippy’s in Vegas
4
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
Man dies after shooting near the Strip
5
Discount Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets available for Nevada residents
Discount Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets available for Nevada residents
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Powerball numbers stay elusive; Saturday jackpot rises to $925M
Powerball numbers stay elusive; Saturday jackpot rises to $925M
No winner again: Wednesday Powerball rises to $1.2B
No winner again: Wednesday Powerball rises to $1.2B
Powerball jackpot elusive again; Saturday prize rises to $725M
Powerball jackpot elusive again; Saturday prize rises to $725M
No winners, Saturday Powerball jackpot nears $600M
No winners, Saturday Powerball jackpot nears $600M
Powerball jackpot eludes all players, next drawing worth $672M
Powerball jackpot eludes all players, next drawing worth $672M
No Monday winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $835M
No Monday winner: Powerball jackpot rises to $835M