No injuries reported from fire on roof of Fountainebleau

A plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the valley coming from the roof of the yet-to-open luxury hotel.

A fire crew speeds to the Fountainebleau casino for a fire on the roof

A black plume of smoke is seen on the roof of the Fontainebleau luxury hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke from the roof of the Fountainebleau resort can be seen from the west side of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police and fire crews responded to a rooftop fire at Fontainebleau Saturday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra confirmed the fire was at Fontainebleau, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to assist with blocking traffic.

At about 4:30 p.m., Ibarra said the fire had been extinguished.

Fontainebleau said in a statement that the fire started at approximately 3:41 p.m. and was quickly contained. There were no injuries, and the cause was under investigation.

“As safety and security are our highest priorities, we are working closely with the investigators,” the hotel’s statement read.

Ibarra said Elvis Presley was closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Paradise Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.