113°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

No injuries reported from fire on roof of Fountainebleau

A fire crew speeds to the Fountainebleau casino for a fire on the roof
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2023 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2023 - 5:24 pm
A black plume of smoke could be seen on the roof of the Fontainebleau luxury hotel in Las Vegas ...
A black plume of smoke is seen on the roof of the Fontainebleau luxury hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Lorraine Longhi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoke from the roof of the Fountainebleau resort can be seen from the west side of Las Vegas on ...
Smoke from the roof of the Fountainebleau resort can be seen from the west side of Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police and fire crews responded to a rooftop fire at Fontainebleau Saturday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra confirmed the fire was at Fontainebleau, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to assist with blocking traffic.

At about 4:30 p.m., Ibarra said the fire had been extinguished.

Fontainebleau said in a statement that the fire started at approximately 3:41 p.m. and was quickly contained. There were no injuries, and the cause was under investigation.

“As safety and security are our highest priorities, we are working closely with the investigators,” the hotel’s statement read.

Ibarra said Elvis Presley was closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and Paradise Road.

A plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the valley coming from the roof of the yet-to-open luxury hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
2
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
3
Las Vegas pizzeria named among top 50 in US
Las Vegas pizzeria named among top 50 in US
4
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
5
2 top Raiders draft picks won’t be ready for start of training camp
2 top Raiders draft picks won’t be ready for start of training camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Brush fire smoke clouds east valley sky — PHOTOS
Brush fire smoke clouds east valley sky — PHOTOS
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday
Major fires: 2 valley blazes still under investigation
Major fires: 2 valley blazes still under investigation
Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas hit-and-run
Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas hit-and-run
Las Vegas man fatally shot during July Fourth party
Las Vegas man fatally shot during July Fourth party
2 injured in northwest valley house fire
2 injured in northwest valley house fire