No injuries reported in fire at northeast Las Vegas apartments

The Clark County Fire Department battled a Thursday morning blaze at an apartment complex near Lamb and Cheyenne avenues in northeast Las Vegas.

Clark County firefighters responded to a “high” level structural fire at the Liberty Village Apartment Homes a little after 6 a.m. at 3517 Algiers Drive.

Smoke and flames were coming from the second story of the complex, according to a news release. Crews made an offensive attack and knocked the fire down by 6:22 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

