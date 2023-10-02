67°F
Local

No winner again: Wednesday Powerball rises to $1.2B

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 4:43 pm
 
Updated October 2, 2023 - 9:05 pm
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, is worth an estimated $1.04 billion, Powerball ...
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, is worth an estimated $1.04 billion, Powerball officials say. A Powerball ticket is seen at a store in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Powerball has rolled over and will be worth $1.2 billion on Wednesday.

The numbers drawn Monday were 12-26-27-43-47 with a Powerball (red) of 5.

Two tickets won $2 million each for buyers in New York and South Carolina when they matched all five regular numbers and had the 2X Power Play added. In addition, tickets bought in Delaware and Michigan matched the five regular numbers to win $1 million each.

The Wednesday purse will be the sixth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history, behind $1.337 billion won July 29, 2022, by a single ticket buyer in Illinois.

Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is available to residents in 45 states and several U.S. territories. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

