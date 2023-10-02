No winner again: Wednesday Powerball rises to $1.2B
The numbers drawn Monday were 12-26-27-43-47 with a Powerball (red) of 5.
Powerball has rolled over and will be worth $1.2 billion on Wednesday.
Two tickets won $2 million each for buyers in New York and South Carolina when they matched all five regular numbers and had the 2X Power Play added. In addition, tickets bought in Delaware and Michigan matched the five regular numbers to win $1 million each.
The Wednesday purse will be the sixth-biggest jackpot in U.S. history, behind $1.337 billion won July 29, 2022, by a single ticket buyer in Illinois.
Powerball is not played in Nevada, but is available to residents in 45 states and several U.S. territories. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to powerball.com.
10 LARGEST US JACKPOTS
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)
5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
10. $747 million. Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023. (one ticket from Washington state)
Source: megamillions.com, powerball.com, AP