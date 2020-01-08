Nobody injured in 2-alarm apartment building fire in central Las Vegas

Heavy flames at an apartment fire Bella Vita Apartments, 4350 Sandy River Drive, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nobody was injured in a two-alarm fire at a four-unit apartment building in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The fire was at the Bella Vita Apartments, 4350 Sandy River Drive, near the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard.

The fire is believed to have started in a second-floor apartment. No injuries were reported.

“We had one fully-involved apartment on our arrival,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone. “We had difficulty maintaining a water supply when we first got here because one hydrant was malfunctioning so we had to go to a second, further away hydrant.

“Once we got water established it was a fairly quick and simple operation,” Touchstone said. “We applied water from the exterior first through windows that had fire coming out of them. We had crews on the roof, crews on the inside.”

Firefighters were observed on the top of an apartment building battling heavy flames at 5:25 a.m. Within minutes the flames were knocked down but heavy smoke was still rising from the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

