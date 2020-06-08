Nobody injured in large structure fire in Pahrump

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to an unoccupied home ablaze in the 6000 block of Vicki Ann Road in Pahrump at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Despite the wind, Pahrump Valley Fire Services is making headway with putting the fire out,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

The fire was extinguished by nightfall.

No injuries were reported.

