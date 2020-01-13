Nobody injured in southwest Las Vegas apartment fire

Clark County firefighters responded to what was described as high-level structure fire Sunday night at an apartment complex in southwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters responded to what was described as high-level structure fire Sunday night at an apartment complex in southwest Las Vegas.

Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said firefighters were called to the apartments at 10001 Peace Way, near South Hualapai Way and South Grand Canyon Drive, at 6:45 p.m.

“Upon arrival, personnel reported smoke coming from a first floor unit of a two-story apartment building,” Buchanan said in a news release. “Firefighters made an offensive attack and were able to knock the fire down.”

The fire was out by 7:07 p.m., Buchanan said. There were no injuries. A damage estimate was not immediately available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.