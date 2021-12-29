Nonprofit group asks young adults to stay together on New Year’s Eve

A local nonprofit group is urging young adults to stick together New Year’s Eve in light of sexual assault statistics.

Signs of Hope executive director Daniele Staple on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the nonprofit’s office, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A local nonprofit group is urging young adults to stick together New Year’s Eve in light of sexual assault statistics.

At least 20 percent of sexual assault victims at Signs of Hope, formerly The Rape Crisis Center, were either assaulted at or met their abuser at a party or alcohol-serving location, according to the nonprofit. Women between 18 and 24 become victims more than any other group, according to the center.

“We want everyone, visitors and locals alike, to have a fun and safe experience in Las Vegas,” Daniele Staple, executive director of Signs of HOPE, said in a statement. “Predators often follow the same patterns that are easily detectable. Trust your instincts, if something doesn’t feel right, engage your friends, security staff, or others to assist if you need help. If you are with a group, discuss safety before going out and make a commitment to arrive together, stick together and leave together.”

Signs of Hope said people should go out in groups with a plan on how to get home safely Friday night. Phones should always be charged and partygoers should share their location using apps.

The group encouraged being an “active bystander” by looking out for predatory behavior and people who won’t take no for an answer.

“If you see anything that seems odd, someone who seems confused or vulnerable, or excessively aggressive behavior, even if it comes off as friendly, tell someone,” the statement read. “Law enforcement, security and management at venues, all are invested in making our New Years’ experience positive. Engage help if you need to.”

Signs of Hope has a 24 hour hotline number, 702-366-1640, and will respond to hospitals as well to help victims overcome their trauma.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.