The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire Thursday morning near East Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

Crews responded at 5 a.m. to a fire at 3208 Glendale Ave., and by 5:45 a.m. had extinguished the blaze. A trailer was damaged.

The cause of the fire was not known.

