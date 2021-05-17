North Las Vegas police investigate fatal car crash

The driver of a car carrying multiple passengers died when the vehicle crashed into a pole in North Las Vegas, police said.

At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a car crashed into a pole near Lake Mead Boulevard and North 5th Street around 5:06 p.m., spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuevas said there were multiple passengers, but as of 6:50 p.m. he could not confirm how many passengers were in the car or what their conditions were.

No other information was immediately available.

