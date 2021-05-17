76°F
North Las Vegas police investigate fatal car crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2021 - 7:05 pm
 
At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

North Las Vegas police are investigating after a car crashed into a pole near Lake Mead Boulevard and North 5th Street around 5:06 p.m., spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuevas said there were multiple passengers, but as of 6:50 p.m. he could not confirm how many passengers were in the car or what their conditions were.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

