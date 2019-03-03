North Las Vegas police searching for missing man

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 58-year-old man, the department announced Saturday night. (Provided photo)

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 58-year-old man who has serious health problems and left home without his medication, the department announced Saturday night.

Anthony Earl Reed, 58, was reported missing by his family just after 5 p.m. Saturday, police wrote in a statement. He was last seen near the apartments in the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way, near Losee Road.

“His family reports Reed was recently released from the hospital and has serious health problems,” police wrote in the statement.

The man left his house without his medication, without which he can quickly become critically ill, the statement said.

Police described Reed as bald with brown eyes, standing 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 165 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown cotton crew-neck sweater with brown cotton sweat pants, a royal blue “beanie cap” and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Reed’s whereabouts should call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

