94°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas

1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Your ticket home: Nonprofit raffling off Las Vegas Valley house
The Las Vegas Springs, also known as Big Springs, gave relief to Native Americans who followed ...
Is Las Vegas sinking?
The North Las Vegas police vehicle pictured on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu ...
Man dies in North Las Vegas crash after struck by construction vehicle
‘Evil found him’: North Las Vegas man sentenced to prison in road rage killing
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2025 - 12:07 pm
 

A man was killed and a woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. on the 4300 block of Donovan Way, near Interstate 15 and East Craig Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

A silver Mercedes-Benz SUV operated by the woman was heading southbound on Donovan when it failed to navigate a sharp curve in the roadway and collided with a brick wall surrounding the Amazon trailer yard located nearby.

The man was dead at the scene. The woman was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries. It is unknown whether impairment was a contributing factor, police said.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Springs, also known as Big Springs, gave relief to Native Americans who followed ...
Is Las Vegas sinking?
By / RJ

A new study places Las Vegas on a list of 25 cities that are sinking farther into the ground every year. But it doesn’t rank as highly as it would have in the 1960s or ’70s.

MORE STORIES