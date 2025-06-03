1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

A man was killed and a woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas.

A man was killed and a woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. on the 4300 block of Donovan Way, near Interstate 15 and East Craig Road, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

A silver Mercedes-Benz SUV operated by the woman was heading southbound on Donovan when it failed to navigate a sharp curve in the roadway and collided with a brick wall surrounding the Amazon trailer yard located nearby.

The man was dead at the scene. The woman was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries. It is unknown whether impairment was a contributing factor, police said.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.