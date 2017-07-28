1 dead, 2 in hospital after North Las Vegas rollover accident

A white pickup truck that police said was traveling fast rolled over about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died and two more were hospitalized after a rollover crash Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

A white pickup truck that police said was traveling fast rolled over about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Clayton Street. The pickup was heading east on Cheyenne when it crossed into the westbound lanes, jumped the curb and flipped, destroying a bus stop and some landscaping along the way, North Las Vegas Police Department said.

The truck remained on its side Friday morning.

“There were witnesses who reported big plumes of smoke and things like that,” officer Aaron Patty said.

There were five people — ages unknown early Friday — inside the pickup. Three passengers were taken to University Medical Center, where one died. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify her once next of kin is notified. The other two passengers were expected to survive.

The remaining two fled the scene and remain at-large, Patty said. Police think one of them is the driver. Patty asked them and anybody with information on the crash to contact police.

“We absolutely want folks to do the right thing,” he said.

Police didn’t know whether the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It was early in the investigation, he said.

The intersection was partially closed while police investigated.

The crash was one of three deadly crashes in the Las Vegas Valley within a few hours. A 46-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash about 10:15 p.m. near Charleston Boulevard and Scholl Drive, Metropolitan Police Department said. About 11:30 p.m., a motorcyclist died after crashing with two cars at Dean Martin Drive and Jerry Lewis Way.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.