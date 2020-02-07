1 dead after vacant North Las Vegas home destroyed by fire

North Las Vegas firefighters battle a blaze at 2511 McCarran St. about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas firefighters discovered a body after extinguishing a fire in a vacant residence early Friday.

The fire broke out at 2511 McCarran St., south of Las Vegas Boulevard North near Carey Street, at 4:45 a.m. Firefighters poured water on the building as heavy smoke rolled out.

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said hours later that a body was found inside the residence.

“A deceased person was found inside the building and right now we are following standard protocol,” Galloway said. “North Las Vegas police are out here with our fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire and the preliminary investigation into the cause of the death of the person inside is underway.”

Galloway said the building has been the subject of repeated fire calls recently.

“There’s been multiple fires there in the last two months,” Galloway said.

The structure that burned is a short distance from the LaVallita Casino.

This is a developing story. Check bacak for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.