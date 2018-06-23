1 dead after vehicle-pedestrian crash in North Las Vegas

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near Bent Arrow Drive and Camino Eldorado Parkway on Friday night, North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty confirmed.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday night.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Bent Arrow Drive and Camino Eldorado Parkway, North Las Vegas police posted on social media. Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty confirmed that the pedestrian died Friday night.

No further information was immediately available.

