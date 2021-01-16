1 dead in fatal crash in North Las Vegas

The crash happened in the area of East Craig Road and North Bruce Street.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person died in a fatal crash Friday night in North Las Vegas.

“At 7:25 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of East Craig Road and North Bruce Street after receiving multiple calls about a traffic collision,” North Las Vegas police said in a release.

Police said a Hyundai SUV was traveling west on Craig approaching Bruce on a green light. Another vehicle, a Hyundai sedan, was traveling east on Craig when the driver tried to turn left turn onto Bruce with a yellow light.

The sedan pulled in front of oncoming traffic where it was stuck by the SUV on the front passenger side. A person sitting on the passenger side of the sedan died on scene, police said.

The driver of the sedan and two other passengers were transported to a hospital. The driver of the SUV remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Neither impairment nor speed are believed to be factors at this time, police said.

All directions of travel are closed on Craig and Bruce.

