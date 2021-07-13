1 dead in North Las Vegas crash

A Tuesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles has left one woman dead in North Las Vegas, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A Tuesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles has left one woman dead in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said the crash took place at 10:22 a.m. at the intersection of Craig Road and North Allen Lane.

“We are asking everybody to avoid the area,” Cuevas said. “The intersection is going to be closed for a while.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.