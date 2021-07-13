102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
North Las Vegas

1 dead in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2021 - 12:26 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A Tuesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles has left one woman dead in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said the crash took place at 10:22 a.m. at the intersection of Craig Road and North Allen Lane.

“We are asking everybody to avoid the area,” Cuevas said. “The intersection is going to be closed for a while.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
COVID case cluster hits vaccinated Las Vegas hospital workers
COVID case cluster hits vaccinated Las Vegas hospital workers
2
Interstate 15 reopened in Arizona
Interstate 15 reopened in Arizona
3
$292K slots jackpot hits at south Las Vegas casino
$292K slots jackpot hits at south Las Vegas casino
4
Man shot, killed at northwest Las Vegas restaurant
Man shot, killed at northwest Las Vegas restaurant
5
2nd suspect arrested in theft of $1M from poker pro
2nd suspect arrested in theft of $1M from poker pro
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST