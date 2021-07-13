1 dead in North Las Vegas crash involving 5 vehicles

A Tuesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles left one woman dead in North Las Vegas, police said.

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Craig Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Craig Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Craig Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Craig Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Craig Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Craig Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The scene of a crash at the intersection of Craig Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Tuesday morning crash involving five vehicles left one woman dead in North Las Vegas, police said.

Police believe the woman was over the age of 70. One other person was injured but did not need to be taken to a hospital, North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

The crash took place at 10:22 a.m. at the intersection of Craig Road and North Allen Lane.

A preliminary investigation showed that a Mazda was headed north when it ran a red light and collided with a Dodge pickup truck headed eastbound, Cuevas said.

The pickup truck then rotated and crashed into a BMW. The Mazda was struck by a different pickup truck, and a Dodge sedan was struck by debris from the crash, Cuevas said.

The intersection was shut down for a few hours as police investigated.

Speed is not considered a factor in the crash, Cuevas said. The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.