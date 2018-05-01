1 dead in rollover on 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash on the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.

A 48-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the 215 Beltway and Losee Road in North Las Vegas, Tuesday morning, May 1, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tuesday morning rain might be to blame for a rollover crash that left one man dead in North Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. on westbound Interstate 215 at Losee Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka.

A Chevrolet pickup was traveling westbound on the 215 when it left the roadway and crashed just before Losee, Smaka said. The 48-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck.

Investigators believe weather played a factor in the crash, he said. Highway Patrol urged drivers to avoid the area.

