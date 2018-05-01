1 dead in rollover on 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas

Tuesday morning rain might be to blame for a rollover crash that left one man dead in North Las Vegas.
The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. on westbound Interstate 215 at Losee Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka.
A Chevrolet pickup was traveling westbound on the 215 when it left the roadway and crashed just before Losee, Smaka said. The 48-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck.
Investigators believe weather played a factor in the crash, he said. Highway Patrol urged drivers to avoid the area.
