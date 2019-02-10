1 dies in North Las Vegas crash

(Thinkstock)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night.

The crash happened at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive, just south of East Carey Avenue, according to a tweet from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Breaking ***The NLVPD is working a fatal accident on Las Vegas Boulebard and Civic Center. PIO is enroute for media. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 10, 2019

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

