1 dies in North Las Vegas crash

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night.
The crash happened at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Civic Center Drive, just south of East Carey Avenue, according to a tweet from the North Las Vegas Police Department.
Breaking ***The NLVPD is working a fatal accident on Las Vegas Boulebard and Civic Center. PIO is enroute for media.
— NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 10, 2019
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
