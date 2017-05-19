1 hospitalized in North Las Vegas crash

May 19, 2017 - 7:09 am

North Las Vegas police. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An elderly woman was hospitalized after a three-car crash near the North Las Vegas Airport.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Simmons Street and West Carey Avenue, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

The intersection remained opened, she said, although the crash was causing traffic delays.

The elderly woman was taken to University Medical Center. Her condition wasn’t known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Simmons Street and West Carey Avenue, North Las Vegas, nv