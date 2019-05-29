1 injured in Wednesday crash in North Las Vegas

A driver was seriously injured when his Mercedes was struck by a semitrailer in North Las Vegas early Wednesday.

About 2:10 a.m., a semitrailer headed east on Trade Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, attempted to cross all lanes of traffic on Martin Luther King Boulevard. It struck a southbound Mercedes that ended up under the truck, according to North Las Vegas police.

“They had to use the jaws of life and it took some time to get him out, but his injuries are not as bad as first thought,” North Las Vegas Officer Eric Leavitt said. “Impairment is not suspected, but the driver of the semi appears at fault for crossing all lanes of MLK traffic.”

The driver was transported to University Medical Center. The truck driver was not injured.

The crash scene was cleared about 6:15 a.m.