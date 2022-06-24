94°F
North Las Vegas

1 killed in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2022 - 7:44 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 43-year-old man died in a crash in North Las Vegas Wednesday night.

A Cadillac heading east on West Carey Avenue, between North Rancho Drive and North Simmons Street, struck a tractor trailer that was turning onto Carey at 10:20 p.m. The Cadillac’s driver, who was not identified, died at the scene, according to North Las Vegas Police Department Sgt. Jeff Wall.

No one else was injured. Wall said that, although an investigation was ongoing, excessive speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

