1 killed in North Las Vegas crash; speeding suspected

One person was killed after a crash in North Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Scene of a fatal crash on East Craig Road, near North 5th Street, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (NLVPD)

One person was killed after a crash in North Las Vegas Tuesday.

Officers were called at at 6:30 a.m. to the eastbound lanes of East Craig Road, near North 5th Street, where a car and a truck had collided, according to a report from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Investigators believe the driver of a red Chevy Cruze smashed into the back of a black F-250 stopped at a red light, police said.

The Chevy driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

Police said speed is suspected in the crash, and the Chevy driver was not wearing a seat belt.

He had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Monday afternoon.

The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.