61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
North Las Vegas

1 killed in North Las Vegas crash; speeding suspected

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2021 - 4:17 pm
 
Scene of a fatal crash on East Craig Road, near North 5th Street, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (NLVPD)
Scene of a fatal crash on East Craig Road, near North 5th Street, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (NLVPD)

One person was killed after a crash in North Las Vegas Tuesday.

Officers were called at at 6:30 a.m. to the eastbound lanes of East Craig Road, near North 5th Street, where a car and a truck had collided, according to a report from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Investigators believe the driver of a red Chevy Cruze smashed into the back of a black F-250 stopped at a red light, police said.

The Chevy driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

Police said speed is suspected in the crash, and the Chevy driver was not wearing a seat belt.

He had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Monday afternoon.

The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
2
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
3
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
4
Sammy Hagar rocks, but the Raiders don’t, at Allegiant Stadium
Sammy Hagar rocks, but the Raiders don’t, at Allegiant Stadium
5
A’s put in offer on potential Las Vegas ballpark site
A’s put in offer on potential Las Vegas ballpark site
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST