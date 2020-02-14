1 killed in North Las Vegas mobile home fire

One person was reported dead in a fire in North Las Vegas Thursday night, authorities said.

(North Las Vegas Fire Department via Facebook)

The fire occurred in a mobile home in the 3200 block of Orr Avenue. North Las Vegas firefighters were called to the residence at about 7 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Travis Anderson said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

