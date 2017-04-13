1 man dead after 2-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

One man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police responded just after 5 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci.

Investigators said a 2011 Kia Soul ran a red light while traveling westbound on Civic Center and crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the intersection.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, Cavaricci said. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

North Las Vegas PD PIO Ann Cavaricci talks about the crash that has shut down Las Vegas Boulevard and Civic Center Drive #rjnow pic.twitter.com/55rsTNw4Oy — Brett Le Blanc (@bleblancphoto) April 13, 2017

The intersection remained closed at 8:45 a.m.

The name of the man who died and the cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his next of kin have been notified.

