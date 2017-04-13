ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

1 man dead after 2-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2017 - 6:58 am
 
Updated April 13, 2017 - 8:55 am

One man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police responded just after 5 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci.

Investigators said a 2011 Kia Soul ran a red light while traveling westbound on Civic Center and crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the intersection.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, Cavaricci said. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The intersection remained closed at 8:45 a.m.

The name of the man who died and the cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his next of kin have been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

